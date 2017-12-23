22-year-old man dead after car crashes into icy lake

(Photo: Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, MICH. - One man is dead following a crash into a lake in Bangor Township Friday night.

According to a release from Michigan State Police, officers found the car in the water around 8 p.m. The driver, a 21-year-old South Haven woman, was going westbound on a dead end portion of 36th Avenue west of County Road 687 when she drove into the water.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and swim to shore. She walked to home on CR 687, where the homeowner called 911. The passenger, 22-year-old Jezreel Wallace, of Bangor, was unable to make it to shore and disappeared beneath the surface of the water.

According to authorities, the lake was covered with 3 to 4 inches of ice at the time of the crash. THe car was submerged to the top of the windows about 50 yards from the shore.

Wallace was found and pulled from the water about an hour after the crash. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead -- despite lifesaving efforts.

The driver is currently at the hospital being treated for some injuries.

Police do believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

