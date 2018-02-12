Driving a snow-covered car? You could be ticketed

Man cleaning the snow off his car. (Photo: Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press)

Driving down the freeway during a Michigan winter, it's not unusual to scoot past snow-topped cars or dodge stray sheets of ice flying off other vehicles.

Drivers be wary, operating a snow-coated car could land you a ticket.

According to Sinas Dramis Law Firm, Michigan Automobile Laws require drivers to remove snow from their windshields, windows, tail lights, rear lamps, headlamps and license plate.

By law, drivers cannot operate their vehicle if there is an object impairing their vision, if the rear window is obstructed and if objects impair the required brightness of their car lights.

Michigan Vehicle Code, Section 257.677a states it is illegal if snow or ice flies off another vehicle and impairs the vision of other drivers by smacking into their cars, the roadway or the shoulder.

"What it boils down to is this: remove the snow and ice from your vehicle before driving. Make sure there is nothing on your vehicle that may reduce your visibility. Make sure there are no chunks of snow, ice or slush on your vehicle, which can easily become a hazard if they fly off your vehicle, causing an auto accident and injury to you … or someone else," Sinas Dramis Law Firm said in a blog post.

Drivers caught violating these laws run the risk of getting pulled over and receiving a ticket.

Contact reporter Aleanna Siacon at ASiacon@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @AleannaSiacon

© 2018 WZZM-TV