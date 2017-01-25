Drunken driver who killed child: 'I wish it was me'

Charles Cahill breaks down while listening to Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Mike Reynolds talk about his long history of drunk driving where the twelfth on July 27, 2016 took the life of 12-year-old Victoria Mack in Sumter Township, Michigan. (Photo: Eric Seals/DFP)

BELLEVILLE, MICH. - A 49-year-old man who had been driving drunk when he slammed into the back of minivan, causing the death of a 12-year-old girl last year, cried throughout his sentencing today and told the court: “I wish I could change that day.”

Charles Cahill Jr., who had 12 prior drunken-driving convictions, was sentenced to 27-50 years in prison for killing Victoria Mack on July 27 when he got behind the wheel without a license.

“I am responsible for her death,” Cahill said. “I can’t forgive myself. I wish it was me.”

Before handing down the sentence, Wayne County Circuit Judge Bruce Morrow said it is rare for a person to come into court and say he needs be held accountable for what he did.

Cahill of Belleville clutched a tissue and wiped away tears as Victoria’s family sobbed during the sentencing in the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit.

The Romulus girl's parents and grandmother all gave victim-impact statements, explaining how their lives have been changed.

“I don’t forgive you,” Darlena Savage, Victoria’s mother, told Cahill.

She said Cahill he had plenty of opportunities to change his life, but didn’t.

Garry Mack, Victoria’s father, told the court he has been to grief counseling to learn how to manage his pain.

“I want him to feel the same pain that I feel every minute of every day,” Mack said. “For the rest of his life.”

The girl’s grandmother, Pamela Butts Durley, said she knows in her heart that Cahill didn’t mean to kill Victoria, knows Cahill has a problem and said she forgives him.

“God doesn’t want me to carry around hate and anger,” she said. “I don’t hate you, and I’m not angry at you.”

According to a court document, Cahill admitted to drinking 12 beers and some shots. Police found an empty beer can and a bottle of Jägermeister one-third full in the SUV he drove at up to 89 m.p.h. before the crash on Martinsville near Willis in Sumpter Township.

A Breathalyzer determined Cahill’s blood-alcohol content was 0.20%, two and a half times the legal driving limit, the document said.

Cahill pleaded guilty as charged to several counts in November, including second-degree murder, operating under the influence causing death, operating with a suspended license causing death, operating with high blood-alcohol content and having an open container in a vehicle.

His attorney, Kim Michon, said Cahill chose not to go to trial so he could to spare Victoria’s family additional pain.

Michon, pointing out that Cahill’s last conviction for driving under the influence was in 2008, said he started taking his alcoholism more seriously after that and asked for a sentence of 15-30 years.

“It is a daily fight for this man, and he has demons that some of us will never face,” she said.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Mike Reynolds asked for a 50-year minimum sentence. He said Cahill deserves to be severely punished for his choices, and society needs to be protected from him.

“He had 12 prior chances to change his ways,” Reynolds said. “He doesn’t deserve a 13th.”

Cahill’s lengthy history of driving under the influence includes seven misdemeanor and five felony drunken-driving convictions, Reynolds said, adding that Cahill has not had a driver’s license for decades.

Cahill’s license has been revoked 24 times and suspended 17 times since 1986, according to records from the Michigan Secretary of State.

Court records show that in April 2008, Cahill was sentenced to three to five years in prison in connection with a drunken-driving case where he hit two cars. A decade earlier, in 1998, he was sentenced to 18 months to five years in prison.

The records also show a judge sentenced him to three years of probation, including nine months in jail in 1996, and in 1994, he was sentenced to three years of probation, including five months in jail for alcohol-related convictions.

As Cahill spoke in court today, he said he has battled drinking for many years, was ashamed of his poor judgement that day last July and apologized repeatedly.

Victoria’s mother said she was satisfied with the sentence as she walked out of court with relatives and spoke of her daughter, saying: “She was amazing.”

