Eastwood heads home: Detroit Pistons coach adopts last Michigan shelter dog

HARBOR SPRINGS, MICH. - The last dog left at the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society is now on his way to the Detroit area and his brand new home.

Stan Van Gundy, head coach of the Detroit Pistons, and his family arrived Tuesday, May 9, to take Eastwood home. The 1-year-old dog was bought in to the shelter after he was found outside in the cold with reduced vision.

Eastwood's vision since has improved. However, the dog has a genetic leg deformity that will be have to be carefully watched as he grows older.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation paid off Eastwood's adoption fee.

Last week, the Northern Michigan humane society broke its record, adopting out 49 animals -- 21 of them on Saturday alone -- as part of its "empty the shelters" event.

