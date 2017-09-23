Ex-official: Legionnaires' seemed tied to Flint water switch

Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Nick Lyon testifies before the Environment and the Economy Subcommittee and Health Subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 13, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

FLINT, MICH. (AP) - Michigan's former director of disease control says she believes a spike in Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area is related to a switch in the city's water supply.

Corinne Miller says she shared her belief with her boss in January 2015, a year before the public was notified.

Miller is a key witness for prosecutors in their criminal case against Nick Lyon, head of the Michigan Health and Human Services Department. He's charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man who was diagnosed with Legionnaires'.

Miller testified Friday, the second day of a hearing that will determine if Lyon goes to trial as the highest-ranking official charged in the Flint water scandal. Miller pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty and was put on probation.

© 2017 Associated Press