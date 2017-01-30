Ex-Tiger Aubrey Huff suggests protesters should get a job

Aubrey Huff, formerly of the Detroit Tigers (Photo: KIRTHMON F. DOZIER, Detroit Free Press)

Aubrey Huff wasn't particularly happy to see protesters take to the streets and airports across the United States over the weekend.

The former major-leaguer, who played briefly for the Detroit Tigers late in the 2009 season, went on Twitter to voice his frustration as people marched and rallied against President Donald Trump's executive order that banned immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

"I mean seriously what the hell is going on?" Huff tweeted Monday, Jan. 30, which has since been deleted. "If you have time 2 march, protest and riot. Maybe it's time for something called a job!"

It's worth noting, at this point, that the protests largely occurred Saturday and Sunday. Most of the protests in Michigan occurred Sunday, including at Detroit Metro Airport.

Huff continued to banter with his Twitter mentions, which is almost never a good idea for anybody on any topic, before apparently deleting all his tweets on the matter. You can view some of them on Deadspin's website.

One of Huff's deleted tweets voiced support for Trump: "So refreshing 2 see a president follow through with his campaign promises. God bless the future of this great country and keep it safe!"

Huff played in the majors from 2000-12 for five teams, his best seasons largely with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2000-06. In August 2009, he was traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Tigers.

Huff batted .189 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 40 games for Detroit.

