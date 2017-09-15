Expert declares qualified end to water crisis in Flint

Flint resident Gladyes Williamson-Bunnell holds a sample of water that came from her home she saved from August 2014 after Flint switched from getting it's water from Detroit to using the Flint River. (Photo: Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press)

DETROIT, MICH. (AP) - An expert who two years ago warned about dangerous lead levels in Flint, Michigan's drinking water has declared a qualified end to the crisis.

Virginia Tech researcher Marc Edwards said Friday that, after several rounds of testing, lead levels are back to normal -- for a city with old lead pipes. He recommends the continued use of filters and warns of a "crisis of confidence" among residents who blame government for the water problems.

Edwards' team has collected samples from 138 Flint homes, with the fifth and likely final round last month.

Flint's water was tainted with the toxin for at least 18 months, as the city tapped the Flint River but didn't treat the water to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead leached from old pipes and fixtures.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Associated Press