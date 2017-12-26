Family is safe after overnight fire, but home is total loss

Fire truck responding to an emergency at night. (Photo: Thinkstock)

ENSLEY TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Although their home was destroyed, one family is safe and looking to friends, family and their church for support after an overnight fire.

Officials said the incident happened between 1:00 and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, at a home in the 12000 block of Cottonwood Avenue near Howard City.

One of the homeowners woke up around 1:00 a.m. and saw "a glow" coming from downstairs. She woke up her husband, who then attempted to put out the flames. However, the fire had already spread beyond containment.

The homeowners and their three children were able to get out of the home without injury.

When first responders arrived, flames were up to 20 feet high - primarily near the fireplace and chimney.

The family says they won't need help from the American Red Cross, because their friends, family and church will send support.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV