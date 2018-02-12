Feds: Ex-University of Michigan doc jailed on child porn charges, had sex with patient, 18

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

A former University of Michigan doctor has been temporarily jailed on child pornography charges after getting targeted in a broader probe: The federal government says he was having sex with a “vulnerable” female patient in his clinic, gave her pain pills that she didn't need and talked to her about his other teenage patients' "hot" bodies.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed today in U.S. District Court, Mark Hoeltzel, a former pediatric rheumatology specialist at the University of Michigan, had a 2-year-long sexual relationship with a female patient who was referred to him when she was 17 for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. She also had a mental health diagnoses, court records show.

Federal authorities learned of the alleged relationship from state licensing authorities, who alerted law enforcement in December that they were investigating Hoeltzel for having a sexual relationship with a female patient.

During the subsequent investigation, law enforcement officials seized a computer thumb drive from Hoeltzel's home on which they discovered child pornography, according to court records.

The alleged relationship that led to the child porn discovery involved a female who had been treated for arthritis since she was a child. In a Dec. 8 interview with authorities, she said that when she turned 18, Hoeltzel texted her and instructed her to make an appointment with him. At her first appointment, Hoeltzel "grabbed her from behind, pulled her butt into his groin and rubbed his erect penis on her," the complaint states.

Over the next three years, the sexual relationship continued — with Hoeltzel visiting the patient at her apartment and having sex with her there, Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent Michael MacBride wrote in a Jan. 17 affidavit. The doctor “was seeing the patient in his clinic every 3-4 weeks, and not the usual every 3 months which would be normal for her condition and diagnoses,” wrote MacBride, who as an HSI agent investigates child pornography and child sexual exploitation crimes.

The patient said that on many occasions, Hoeltzel only had sex with her at his clinic and didn’t provide treatment for her arthritis, the complaint states. He also gave her pain medication “that were beyond and outside of recommendations” for her diagnoses.

During their relationship, Hoeltzel also talked to the patient about his 12- to 15-year-old female patients, that he described as "hot,“ the complaint states.

As a result of an investigation by the State of Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Hoeltzel was fired by the University of Michigan, which says it is cooperating with authorities and has "retained an experienced national law firm with expertise in this area to investigate this matter."

"These are very disturbing and serious allegations, and we have reached out to our patients to inform them of concerns related to Dr. Hoeltzel, offer resources and provide them with a way to report any concerns," CEO of Michigan Medicine Marschall Runge and U-M's executive vice president of Medical Affairs said in a statement Monday.



According to Runge, U-M acted quickly after learning in early December that the state licensing board was investigating Dr. Hoeltzel for alleged sexual misconduct involving a patient.

"We took immediate steps to protect our patients by removing him from patient care duties the day we were alerted. We did not allow him to return to work and he is no longer a Michigan Medicine employee," Runge said in the statement. "We also immediately reported him to law enforcement and have been fully cooperating with the investigations that have resulted in these charges. We continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement."

He continued: "Any behaviors we discover that risk the safety of our patients or employees, or violate state or federal law, will be reviewed and addressed with the appropriate follow up ... We must and will continue to do everything possible to protect the patients who entrust Michigan Medicine with their care. We also urge everyone to report any instances of potential misconduct that occur."

According to court documents, on Dec. 11, a search warrant was issued for Hoeltzel’s Ann Arbor home to further an investigation into “potential criminal conduct, including criminal sexual conduct first degree.” On Dec. 12, law enforcement searched his home and seized various electronic media, including a flash drive.

A detective “found child pornography in plain view on the device,” the complaint states. The flash drive had 210 images of child pornography, most of them minor females with their genitals exposed. The files were created in 2008 and were last accessed on May 17, 2017, the complaint states.

Hoeltzel’s laptop also was seized. The University of Michigan Police Department is conducting the forensic examination of the laptop. Results are not yet known.

Hoeltzel is charged with possessing and receiving child pornography.

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday, when a judge will decide whether to release him on bond or keep him locked up pending the outcome of his case.

Raymond Cassar, Hoeltzel’s lawyer, was not readily available for comment.

Read the complaint against Hoeltzel:

