Firefighters tackle blaze at White Cloud-area self-storage business

Fire near White Cloud

WHITE CLOUD, MICH. - At least six storage units suffered significant damage after a fire near White Cloud. No one was in the building and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Newaygo County crews were called to PV's Storage in White Cloud for reports of a fire around 4:09 p.m.

The storage facility is located at 2317 W. 1 Mile Rd. White Cloud, MI 49349.

White Cloud Fire Chief Joe Stratton says the damage could have been much worse.

"Today was a lot better than yesterday, yesterday we probably would have lost the whole building, with the 50 mile an hour wind, but today it's pretty calm, there is just a light snow out here and it's not too bad out today," says Stratton.

