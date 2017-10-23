First Lady, Sec. of Education make a surprise visit to Michigan

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - First Lady Melania Trump plans to visit a middle school this morning in metro Detroit, WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reports.

She and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are to tour Orchard Lake Middle School in West Bloomfield Township. The surprise trip is for Trump to address bullying, and she's to speak with students and join them for a "No one eats alone" lunch event, according to a report from Hartford, Conn.-based Fox 61 News.

