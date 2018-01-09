Five more Michigan counties sue drug firms for opioid epidemic

Five Michigan counties are suing drug makers and pharmacies for what they call a "national epidemic of chemical addiction in the United States."

Federal lawsuits were filed on Jan. 8 by Crawford, Leelanau, Mason, Manistee and Marquette counties. They are joining nearly a dozen other Michigan cities and counties that have filed similar lawsuits.

They want drug makers and others to reimburse them for the costs of responding to the opioid crisis.

These counties claim that drug makers and others are heavily responsible for the vast number of drug overdose deaths nationwide, which includes about 1,700 deaths in Michigan in 2016.

The lawsuits say drug makers downplayed the risks of addiction, and they're seeking reimbursement for the costs related to addiction treatment and law enforcement.

