Flags being lowered in Michigan in honor of state lawmaker

Flags at half staff, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

LANSING - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is ordering flags lowered to half-staff within the state Capitol complex to honor the memory of a state House representative.

John Kivela was found dead in his Lansing home on Tuesday, hours after being released from jail. The Marquette Democrat was arrested Monday for suspected drunk driving.

Snyder also is ordering flags to be lowered Friday in Kivela's 109th District in the Upper Peninsula. He was serving his third term in the House.

Kivela pleaded guilty to a drunken driving offense in December 2015 and said that he "battled alcoholism" for most of his adult life. A spokesman said he had entered treatment to get better.

A service is being held in his honor at 2 p.m. Saturday at Northern Michigan University in Marquette.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Associated Press