Flint City Council wants more time to choose water source

3. Flint, Michigan Population: 98,297 Median home value: $25,900 Poverty rate: 40.8% Pct. with at least a bachelor's degree: 11.8% Thinkstock

FLINT, MICH. - A judge apparently is letting a Monday deadline slip after the City Council in Flint asked for more time to choose a long-term source of drinking water.

The council asked federal Judge David Lawson to reconsider his decision. In response, the judge told the state of Michigan to file a reply by Tuesday.

Gov. Rick Snyder's administration is suing Flint to force it to approve a 30-year deal with the Great Lakes Water Authority, which has been serving the city since a lead disaster was declared in fall 2015.

Lawson had set a Monday deadline for a decision on a long-term water source. Managers appointed by Snyder provided Flint with water from the Flint River in 2014.

The corrosive water wasn't properly treated, and lead leached from old plumbing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press