Flint to see $100 million in new projects downtown

Associated Press , WZZM 11:37 AM. EDT August 27, 2017

FLINT, MICH. (AP) - Redevelopment projects are expected to bring more than $100 million in renovation work to Flint as the city works to recover from a lead-tainted water crisis.

The projects include the Capitol Theatre, the Ferris Wheel building and Mott Community College's culinary school in the downtown area.

David Ollila is the president of SkyPoint Ventures, which is renovating some of the buildings downtown. Ollila says he believes a strong downtown area will encourage investments throughout the city.

Other projects include a Riverfront restoration project that's estimated to cost more than $35 million and demolishing an old YMCA building to create affordable housing that's expected to cost $17 million.

The projects are in various stages of completion but officials hope they will spur growth in the community.

© 2017 Associated Press


