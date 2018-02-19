Flooding not covered under your regular homeowners insurance

Flooded hallway leading out to a garage area, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

LANSING, MICH. - The combination of melting snow and heavy rainfall will bring Michigan's already swollen river levels up -- which means that flooding is possible. A flood watch is in effect for all of West Michigan through Wednesday.

To be covered from flood damage, property owners must purchase a policy from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Regular homeowners insurance won't cut it.

“People may think they don’t need flood insurance, but considering that even just an inch of water can require a property owner to replace carpet, drywall, floor boards, moldings, doors and other belongings, it may be a coverage that they want to purchase from the federal government program,” said Lori Conarton, communications director for the Insurance Alliance of Michigan.

Flooding can occur in any season in Michigan, and NFIP estimates that 90-percent of all natural disasters involve flooding. Small amounts of water can cause tremendous damage.

Property owners should also be aware that coverage for water back up in basements -- such as drain and sewer back up -- is excluded from the flood insurance policy. That is optional coverage through most insurance companies. Coverage and limits vary by company, so check with your agent or company about specifics. Some insurers include full coverage for sump pump failure while others specify items that are covered.

Vehicles damaged in floods are covered by the comprehensive portion of your auto policy. Comprehensive coverage is optional in Michigan, so you should check with your insurance agent to make sure your covered.

