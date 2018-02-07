For 25 cents, you can get a piece of the Pictured Rocks in your pocket

The U.S. Mint is officially launching its America the Beautiful Quarter program on Feb. 7, 2018, in Munising, featuring the state’s entry for the series, the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore quarter.(Photo: Burwell and Burwell Photography)

Check your pockets and change purse.

Those quarters weighing you down could bear a striking resemblance to a famous Michigan landmark.

The iconic Chapel Rock and the white pine sprouting from it at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula is the latest national treasure to be featured on the U.S. quarter. It’s the 41st of 56 scenes from national parks around the country to be featured on the coin.

While the U.S. Mint has already put the Michigan version of the quarter into general circulation with plans to make 430 million of the quarters, officials from the U.S. Mint, Department of Interior, Munising and Pictured Rocks will gather in Munising on Wednesday to officially launch the collector version of the coin.

“It’s not many times you can say that where you live is on the back of the quarter,” said Kathy Reynolds, executive director of the Alger Chamber of Commerce and the Munising Downtown Development Authority.

The launch of the collector coins — 100,000 will be made, including a 5-ounce large coin made of silver that will be sold for $154 — will be held at the Mather Elementary School Auditorium, which holds 850 people. And Reynolds expects it will be standing room only.

“It’s a really neat thing and I think the community is excited about it,” she said. “Some people don’t even know the Upper Peninsula even exists. I was at a conference out-of-state and on one of the programs, they didn’t even include the Upper Peninsula in a map of Michigan. All I thought was, 'lordy be.' ”

The coin, which was sculpted by Michael Gaudioso, features the Chapel Rock and white pine along the shores of Lake Superior, as well as the words, “Pictured Rocks,” “Michigan 2018” and “E Pluribus Unum,” which translates into “out of many, one.”

“That was a fun design. It just amazed me how incredible nature can create an image all its own,” said Gaudioso in a video on the making of the coin. “When you’re trying to re-create nature, it takes an awful lot of extra skill because you can never match its beauty.”

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore consists of 42 miles along Lake Superior, including 15 miles of stunning cliffs, 100 miles of trails that lead to trout streams, waterfalls, hidden bogs and 14 campsites. It is a year-round destination for hiking, canoeing, kayaking, ice climbing, cross country skiing and snowshoeing. The park had a record 777,428 visitors in 2016.

The America the Beautiful Quarters program features 56 scenes from national parks around the country. The first five to be minted in 2010, when the program began, included scenes from Mt. Hood National Forest in Oregon, Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, Yosemite National Park in California, Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas.

The other coins being launched this year show Apostle Island National Lakeshore in Wisconsin, Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota, Cumberland Island National Seashore in Georgia and Block Island National Wildlife Refuge in Rhode Island.

State Sen. Steve Bieda, D-Warren, praised the U.S. Mint during a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, saying it's essential to preserve the national parks' system.

"Pictured Rocks is a natural choice for the America the Beautiful program," he said. "More than a half a million people journey to Pictured Rocks to experience the quiet awe."

For more information on the collector coins, go to www.usmint.gov.

