Former MSU doctor Larry Nassar faces 23 new sexual assault charges

Dr. Larry Nassar and his attorneys, Shannon Smith and Matt Newburg. (Photo: Lansing State Journal file photo/Robert Killips)

LANSING - Larry Nassar is facing 23 new sexual assault charges, all related to his role as a doctor at Michigan State University.

Police secured warrants today in 55th District Court in Mason for the charges, which come more than five months after the large-scale sexual assault investigation into the fired university doctor began.

They are the first criminal charges against Nassar connected to his former role at the university.

The 23 charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct relate to six different alleged victims, according to testimony today. The alleged assaults occurred during medical appointments that included procedures involving digital vaginal and anal penetration, according to testimony.

Many of the women were minors at the time of the alleged assaults, and Michigan State University police Det. Sgt. Andrea Munford testified that Nassar did not obtain consent from the patients or their parents and did not wear gloves.

Some of the women told police Nassar was sexually aroused during the procedures and that at times the penetration lasted up to 30 minutes. Some of the women also told police Nassar digitally penetrated them in the presence of their parents, who were blocked from full view of the doctor's actions.

No arraignment has been scheduled.

Matt Newburg, one of Nassar's attorneys, declined to comment. Nassar has previously denied any wrongdoing and said he performed legitimate medical procedures.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, whose office is prosecuting Nassar, and Michigan State University Police Chief Jim Dunlap are scheduled to hold a news conference this afternoon regarding the Nassar investigation.

Since September, when the Indianapolis Star detailed sexual assault allegations against Nassar from two women, more than 60 women or girls have reported to law enforcement that Nassar sexually abused them, officials have said.

Nassar worked for decades with Michigan State University and with USA Gymnastics. The university fired him in September. He left USA Gymastics in fall 2015 with little notice.

More than 40 women or girls have filed lawsuits against MSU, Nassar, USA Gymnastics or Dimondale-based Twistars gymnastics club and say they were sexually assaulted during medical appointments. The procedures in question, according to court documents, included digital vaginal and anal penetration.

The criminal investigation of Nassar that started in September isn't the first the doctor has faced.

Meridian Township police investigated him in 2004, but a request for charges was never sent to prosecutors. Police have declined to release records in that investigation, saying it was reopened last year.

University police investigated Nassar in 2014 after a then recent graduate said he sexually assaulted her during an appointment at his campus office for hip pain treatment. The Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, then led by Stuart Dunnings III, declined to issue charges. Prosecutors and police have declined to release records because that case also has been reopened.

That 2014 complaint also prompted MSU to open an internal Title IX investigation, and MSU ultimately cleared Nassar, in part, based on the opinions of four medical experts with close ties to Nassar and the university.

Nassar, 53, of Holt, was charged in November with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges relate to instances in his home between 1998 to 2005 with a child who is now a woman in her 20s. She has testified that Nassar sexually assaulted her, including instances when he penetrated her vagina with his fingers when her family visited his.

Those charges carry maximum sentences of life in prison.

Nassar also faces three federal charges for obtaining, possessing or destroying child pornography images or video. An FBI agent testified in December that computers and hard drives found on Nassar's property in Holt contained at least 37,000 images or videos of child pornography, as well as videos that showed Nassar sexually assaulting young girls in a swimming pool.

► Here’s a timeline of Nassar’s decades-long career and the allegations against him. This will continue to be updated.

Contact Matt Mencarini at (517) 267-1347 or mmencarini@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattMencarini. Contact him on Signal, a messaging app with end-to-end encryption, at 517-281-1939.

© 2017 Lansing State Journal