5 more girls and women allege assault by Nassar

Five new alleged victims have sued former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar, with four of them being added to a previously filed federal lawsuit that also names MSU as a defendant. (Photo: Julia Nagy/Lansing State Journal)

LANSING - Four more plaintiffs have been added to a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar, including one who says she was abused as recently as 2016.

That lawsuit, filed earlier this month in federal court in Grand Rapids, is the largest against Nassar to date, with 22 plaintiffs. It names MSU and USA Gymnastics as co-defendants.

►Related: State suspends Nassar's medical license

Among the new allegations is that between 2015 and 2016 Nassar sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl "20 to 30 times" at his campus office and other locations. The lawsuit alleges Nassar "digitally penetrated (the girl's) vagina and anus without prior notice and without gloves or lubricant."

It's a similar allegation to those made by many of the other women and girls who say they were abused.

Attorneys for a former member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team also filed a lawsuit Tuesday in California against Nassar, USA Gymnastics and others, according to a news release.

Nassar, 53, of Holt, is part of a national scandal regarding the way USA Gymnastics handles sexual abuse allegations. MSU fired Nassar in September, ending his nearly 20-year employment with the university. He no longer works with USA Gymnastics.

►Earlier: 18 more alleged victims sue MSU, Nassar

To date, at least six lawsuits with a combined 27 alleged victims have filed lawsuits against Nassar. Two of those lawsuits are also against MSU.

MSU Spokesman Jason Cody declined to comment. In a statement after the federal lawsuit was filed he said the university is "deeply disturbed by the state and federal criminal charges against Larry Nassar, and our hearts go out to those directly affected."

Nassar faces three sexual assault charges in Ingham County and two federal child pornography charges. He's being held without bond. Since September, more than 60 women have made sexual assault allegations against Nassar to law enforcement, officials have said.

Through his attorneys, Nassar has denied any wrongdoing.

One of the plaintiffs added to the federal lawsuit this week alleges Nassar sexually assaulted her after he was cleared by the university of sexual assault allegations in 2014.

MSU started an internal Title IX investigated in April 2014 after a then-recent graduate accused him of sexually assaulting her during a medical procedure. The university cleared Nassar and he returned to full duties by the end of July, according to university records.

►More: Nassar faces detention hearing on child porn charges

The university cleared Nassar, in part, based on the opinions of four medical experts with close ties to Nassar and the university.

Several of the women who have filed lawsuits agaisnt Nassar and the university allege they were sexually assaulted after MSU's internal investigation.

In a statement in September, Nassar's attorneys said he performed medical techniques involving vaginal penetration and "any allegations that (he) was performing these procedures for any purpose other than proper medical treatment are patently false and untrue."

However, more than 20 women allege in lawsuits that they were subjected to either vaginal or anal penetration by Nassar's fingers without granting consent and without Nassar wearing gloves. Five of these women are currently minors while a dozen others who are adults allege they were sexually assaulted when they were younger than 18.

The lack of gloves for such procedures is a violation of Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs' Occupational Health Standards. LARA said in response to a Freedom of Information Act request that it had received three complaints against Nassar — on Sept. 12, Sept. 15 and Dec. 22.

The department suspended Nassar's license on Tuesday and filed an administrative complaint alleging he sexually abused a minor.

2017 © Lansing State Journal