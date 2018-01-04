Fraternity social events resuming after hazing allegations

Students walk across the University of Michigan campus January 17, 2003 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images, 2003 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICH. - A student-run council at the University of Michigan says fraternity social events will resume after being suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct and hazing involving fraternity members.

The Interfraternity Council says in a statement Wednesday that the self-imposed suspension allowed it to "conduct an extensive review ... to identify the policies and practices needing improvement within the community." It says "reforms" will be enacted on a chapter-by-chapter basis, but didn't release specifics.

The council, which governs fraternity chapters at the Ann Arbor school, announced the suspension in November.

The council hasn't detailed the allegations, but The Michigan Daily student newspaper has reported that allegations outlined to the council included reports of sexual misconduct, multiple reports of hazing and people being taken to hospitals on weekends during the fall.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Associated Press