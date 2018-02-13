Gas price war continues in Eaton County

EATON RAPIDS, MICH. - A gas price war between two gas stations in Eaton County is bringing prices below $2 a gallon.
The Family Fare and Admiral stations in Eaton Rapids were both selling gas for $1.94. According to GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan those are lowest prices in the nation.
Prices at other stations in Eaton Rapids are around $2, well below the state average of $2.55.
