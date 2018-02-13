WZZM
Close

Gas price war continues in Eaton County

Staff , WZZM 3:19 PM. EST February 13, 2018

EATON RAPIDS, MICH. - A gas price war between two gas stations in Eaton County is bringing prices below $2 a gallon.

The Family Fare and Admiral stations in Eaton Rapids were both selling gas for $1.94. According to GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan those are lowest prices in the nation. 

Prices at other stations in Eaton Rapids are around $2, well below the state average of $2.55. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories