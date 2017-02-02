Gilbert announcing new tenant move Friday — Microsoft?

Quicken Loans founder and chairman Dan Gilbert speaks during a press conference at One Detroit Center in downtown Detroit on Tuesday March 31, 2015. (Photo: Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press)

DETROIT - Businessman Dan Gilbert is set to announce Friday that another big tenant will relocate to downtown Detroit and real estate insiders suggest the tenant is software giant Microsoft.

Gilbert has scheduled an announcement for Friday morning with Mayor Mike Duggan. During the recent North American International Auto Show Gilbert said in a "fireside chat" interview that he would be announcing a major tenant move downtown in about a week. Real estate insiders immediately said he was likely talking about Microsoft, which currently has sales offices in the Southfield Town Center and is said to have been considering a move to Detroit for months.

"We have a 50,000-square-foot tenant we're announcing in a week or so, and we have to displace Quicken Loans employees and we have to put them somewhere else," Gilbert, founder and chairman of Quicken Loans, said during an that auto show interview.

Displacing some of his Quicken employees to make room means the new tenant will likely land in one of Gilbert's many existing properties such as One Campus Martius, the former Compuware building. Looking further ahead, Gilbert and others have often discussed the potential for a new office tower on the Hudson's site or the Monroe Block.

Adding Microsoft to downtown's growing roster of technology firms, including Compuware and Gilbert's Quicken Loans, could further enhance Detroit's emerging reputation as a technology hub.

