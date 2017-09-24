Gone without a note or phone; Authorities in Van Buren County search for missing woman

Patricia Thorpe (Photo: Provided)

GOBLES, MICH. - A Van Buren County woman who is described as "developmentally disabled" and suffering from a speech impediment has gone missing on Sunday, Sept. 24.

According to a news release from Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, Patricia Ann Thorpe, 44, left her sister's home, located on North State Street in Gobles, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thorpe did not leave or note or take her cell phone with her.

Thorpe is developmentally disabled and suffers from a speech impediment, the news release says. She was last seen wearing black pajama pants with animal print on them, a while t-shirt and black shoes. She should also have on glasses and an over-the-shoulder purse as well. Thorpe is 5'0" and weighs 105 pounds.

Authorities and family are not sure where Thorpe is headed, but are concerned for her safety due to her developmental disorder and extreme heat in the area.

Anyone that may have seen or heard from Patricia Thorpe is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office at 269-657-3101 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

