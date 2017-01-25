GOP turns back subpoena for Snyder's Flint documents

Cases of bottled water await pick-up at a distribution center in Flint. (Photo: Paul Egan/Detroit Free Press)

WASHINGTON - A request by congressional Democrats to force Gov. Rick Snyder to turn over documents related to the Flint water crisis that they say he has failed to produce was turned back Tuesday, Jan. 24, by Republicans on a party-line vote.

Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee have been pressing Republican Chairman Jason Chaffetz of Utah to subpoena Snyder for the documents, and today attempted to have the request written into the committee's rules package. It failed on a 21-12 vote.

Chaffetz said he was opposed to the proposal because progress had been made in managing the crisis and that prosecutions are already underway in Michigan related to the crisis, in which lead levels in residents' tap water spiked after the city of Flint switched water supplies in 2014 while under the control of a state-appointed emergency manager.

Chaffetz also noted that the committee brought Snyder, as well as Gina McCarthy, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, before it to answer questions about what happened in Flint. The committee concluded its investigation late last year finding fault at all levels of government.

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland -- the committee's top ranking Democrat -- and U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, complained in a letter to Chaffetz last week about how the investigation was concluded. They also called for Snyder's documents to be subpoenaed, even though the governor's office has maintained for months that it had been responsive to all the committee's demands and made thousands of pages of emails public.

Democrats pressed for the amendment at committee, with Lawrence saying the full committee was needed to decide the question.

Detroit Free Press