Gov. Rick Snyder confronts infrastructure woes in State of State

Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller, Gov. Rick Snyder and County Executive Mark Hackel visit the Fraser sewer line sinkhole in Fraser, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Photo: Jim Schaefer, Detroit Free Press)

LANSING - Gov. Rick Snyder will address Michigan's crumbling infrastructure at his seventh State of the State address at 7 tonight at the Capitol, as he continues to grapple with the Flint drinking water crisis and confronts a new emergency with a Macomb County sinkhole — nearly the size of a football field — that is swallowing homes in Fraser.

Snyder is expected to call for action on at least one recommendation from his recent 21st Century Infrastructure Commission — creating an integrated asset management system to combine information on infrastructure and coordinate planning among cities, utilities and state government.

The new database would link roads, bridges, sewers, water mains, fiber-optic cables and energy supply lines. Such a process could help assure, for example, that a road project could be coordinated with sewer and gas main replacement; allowing the road to be torn up only once, and the costs to be shared by multiple agencies.

Snyder — one year after apologizing for the Flint drinking water crisis in his sixth State of the State address — will almost certainly detail the improvements that tests show in the quality of Flint's drinking water as well as state efforts to make better not only the water residents drink, but their health, nutrition, education and economic opportunities.

Snyder also may move to create a state infrastructure council to coordinate projects. That was another recommendation of his commission, which said in December that Michigan needs to spend $4 billion more on infrastructure than it spends today.

But how much further will Snyder go on infrastructure? His officials were not trying to raise expectations last week.

On infrastructure, "we don’t have any big announcements planned at this time," Snyder spokeswoman Anna Heaton said.

"I can tell you his focus, as far as the commission report goes, will be on the integrated asset management piece — coordination between cities, utilities and state government when planning upgrades to existing infrastructure."

The governor may revisit the Michigan Infrastructure Fund he proposed in his budget last February, but which the Legislature has yet to fund. Snyder wanted to set aside $165 million in the fund to address infrastructure needs. In this year's budget, he may ask that some of the roughly $330 million in one-time surplus money that lawmakers have to work with be placed there.

"It’s a huge national problem, about not investing enough in infrastructure, and Michigan needs to be a leader in it," Snyder told the Free Press during an interview Thursday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

"By investing smartly ahead of time, you can be preventative, which is much better than waiting for a crisis.”

Snyder delivers his speech amid a chorus of voices calling for action on infrastructure, including: Business Leaders for Michigan; the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association; and his own commission, which described itself as "the first of its kind in the nation to offer comprehensive recommendations across asset types: water, transportation, energy, and communications infrastructure."

Michigan has appropriated more than $200 million to help Flint since Oct. 1, 2015, when Snyder acknowledged that state mistakes helped cause lead contamination of the city's drinking water supply — which started more than a year earlier. And Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is seeking tens of millions more to replace lead service lines serving many city residents. Most of what she has received to address that issue has come from the federal government, not the state.

In Macomb County, home of the sinkhole, "I'd like him to promise some help; some financial help," county Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said Friday, in reference to Snyder's State of the State address, during a taping of WKAR-TV's "Off the Record."

"I don't know if he can do that, but obviously, the costs are going to be daunting — certainly in the tens of millions of dollars," Miller said. What's more, the Fraser sinkhole may be "the canary in the coal mine," pointing to similar problems statewide.

A number of factors could limit Snyder's willingness — if not his ability — to call for actions that come with a big price tag.

He spent considerable political capital getting a $1.2-billion road funding deal through the Legislature in 2015. Two significant revenue measures associated with that deal — a 7.3-cent-per-gallon gas tax increase and a 20% hike in vehicle registration fees — have just kicked in, making a tax hike proposal unlikely. The road funding deal also will eventually draw $600 million a year from the state's general fund, severely limiting Snyder's ability to draw on that source, particularly while Republican lawmakers are proposing further tax cuts.

Also, President-elect Donald Trump has promised a major infrastructure program as one of his first priorities, and Snyder and other state officials may want to see what emerges at the federal level — and what state funding matches might be required — before proposing new state-level initiatives.

On the federal front, Snyder is likely to repeat the call he made in his 2016 State of the State address for federal funding of a long-delayed reconstruction project at the Soo Locks at Sault Ste. Marie.

Business Leaders for Michigan, an association of Michigan CEOs that has endorsed the $4-billion estimate of Michigan's annual infrastructure spending shortfall put forward by Snyder's 21st Century Infrastructure Commission, issued a report last week that called for new user fees to address Michigan's infrastructure needs. However, the group also suggested bonds could be issued at the state or regional level "to fund one-time or recurring needs that cannot be reasonably addressed through user-based funding."

With road funding addressed recently, user fees for underground infrastructure could include new or increased fees or taxes based on water use.

Also, legislation was pending — during the lame-duck session in December, though it did not pass — that would facilitate "public-private partnerships" on infrastructure projects, which could include toll roads. That legislation is likely to return during the current session.

Mike Nystrom, executive vice president of the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, said his organization, while pushing for immediate action, also is taking the long view: It recently launched a "FixMIState" campaign, which he said will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, aimed at better educating Michigan residents about infrastructure issues.

"Someday, Michigan’s elected leaders are going to have to fix our state’s infrastructure," Nystrom said in a Thursday op-ed in the Lansing State Journal. "As Michigan citizens, we can move our politicians to action by becoming aware, raising our voices and joining the conversation."

