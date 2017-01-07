Governor Rick Snyder to visit Fraser sinkhole

Part of a house at the corner of 15 Mile and Eberlein in Fraser is affected as police have closed off the area for a sinkhole. (Photo: Robert Allen, Detroit Free Press)

FRASER, MICH. - Gov. Rick Snyder will meet Macomb County officials Sunday afternoon in Fraser to get an update on the sinkhole that the state says threatens 200,000 homes and businesses in 11 communities, including the Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

“The terrible situation in Fraser has displaced families and caused a burden to those living in the area,” Snyder said in a statement Friday, when he declared a state of emergency at the site. “The state is committed to using all of its resources and working with local partners to ensure this community recovers and residents return to a sense of normalcy.”

The emergency declaration opens the possibility of state funding to help deal with the problem and authorizes the State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division to coordinate state efforts.

Snyder will meet with County Executive Mark Hackel and Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller near the site of the sinkhole at 15 Mile and Hayes.

The 100-foot-wide, 250-foot-long sinkhole was discovered early Christmas Eve and is considered to be even larger than a 2004 sinkhole that shut down part of 15 Mile Road for 10 months and cost $53 million to repair.

Leakage from an 11-foot diameter sewer line about 50 feet underground is blamed for causing the damage, which has prompted county officials to ask about 300,000 residents in the area to restrict their water use.

The cost of the repairs is not yet known, but it points to the dangers of Michigan's crumbling infrastructure.

Last month, a task force appointed by Snyder said the state needs to spend an additional $4 billion annually on infrastructure to safeguard roads, bridges, sewers and water systems from from these kinds of problems and make them sustainable.

