Granddaughter of State Senator dies in apparent drowning

Associated Press , WZZM 6:45 AM. EDT September 26, 2017

FRANKENMUTH, MICH. (AP) - A Michigan lawmaker says his granddaughter has died in an apparent drowning at his home in Frankenmuth.

Republican state Sen. Ken Horn says 2-year-old Zelda "Zellie" Rowan Horn died Sunday evening.

Frankenmuth police say the girl managed to get out of the family's home and into an in-ground pool.

Officers arriving on the scene found the girl's father, Kevin Horn, in the front yard administering CPR, but she died at a hospital.

Sen. Horn and his wife were not home at the time.

He thanked friends and family for support and first responders for their efforts to save his granddaughter's life.

