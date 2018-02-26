Gun raffles spark debate in Michigan in light of mass shootings

AR-15 semi-automatic guns are on display for sale at Action Target on June 17, 2016 in Springville, Utah. (Photo: George Frey/Getty Images)

When Danielle DePew was given tickets to attend a charity dinner hosted by the Knight of Columbus in Utica earlier this month, she didn't think much of it.

The event, which was advertised as an evening to support local nonprofits, seemed like a fun — and altruistic — way to spend time with her fiance. The couple went with few expectations.

But the night turned out to be more than just a simple charity dinner. It was a gun raffle and, for DePew, a culture shock.

"We sat down and opened up this little program, I am thinking, OK this is cute. What the heck is all this stuff? A Yeti? A Hell Fire Knife? Ok!" the Ferndale resident said, laughing as she recounted the moment that the focus of the evening registered for her.

"I go to another page, a cooler, a camera, then an AR-15. What the hell?"

Gun raffles, like the one DePew attended, have been held in Michigan — a state with a robust hunting population — for decades.

But in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., this month, the raffles have sparked backlash and raised questions, as Americans focus their attention on the ever-polarizing gun debates and, specifically, procedures relating to gun access.

Two weekends ago, a wild game charity dinner to raise money for South Lyon's high school football team was canceled after community pushback over the raffle whose prizes included an AR-15 rifle — the same type of semi-automatic weapon that was used to kill 17 people in Parkland on Feb.14.

In that case, much of the commentary surrounding the raffle-backlash revolved around the fact that the guns were being sold to support a school. The crossover between the two realms discomforted critics.

But even when schools are not involved, as was the case with the Knights of Columbus event on Feb. 10, detractors have questions.

For DePew, who grew up around guns and believes in the Second Amendment, the casual nature of a gun raffle — where walking away with a firearm came down to chance — confounded her.

Even if the process included the paperwork and background checks typically associated with a gun purchase, there was something off-putting about the fact that anyone in the room of 400 could "win" a weapon.

"My fiance grew up in northern Michigan, and I grew up hunting and fishing, but it was formalized. You had to learn how to use gun," DePew said. "My dad would take us out to a gun range. It wasn’t just willy-nilly. This was willy-nilly. All of these people in this room, anyone could leave with a weapon? It was just the strangest thing."

Currently, in Michigan, the process of buying a shotgun or a rifle is fairly simple. Purchasers must fill out a federal form (Form 4773), verify their identity with a photo ID and undergo an FBI background check. The median amount of time for FBI clearance, according to a report looking at October 2016 through September 2017, was 2 minutes.

Obtaining a handgun is a bit more complicated if the seller is not a federally licensed dealer. Then, the purchaser is required to obtain a valid handgun purchase license or a concealed pistol license (CPL). To obtain a CPL, applications must undergo fingerprinting and pass a handgun safety training course.

How raffles are set up in Michigan can vary, and they are tricky to track as there is no requirement to obtain any special approval to hold a gun raffle in the state.

While all charity raffles in Michigan must pay a small fee and get a license from the Michigan Lottery Charitable Gaming Division, disclosing what the prizes will be is not part of the requirement.

"Our focus is on how much you are raffling off in prizes, not what you're raffling off," said Jeff Holyfield, director of public relations for the Michigan Lottery.

This makes it nearly impossible to determine how many guns are finding new owners by the sheer chance of a raffle. It also means that it is difficult to discern the process by which a raffle organizer is coordinating and following gun laws.

Dan Moore, vice commander for the American Legion Post No. 315 in Brooklyn, Mich., who is hosting a gun raffle March 3, explained that their fundraiser would be done in conjunction with JT Guns, a local licensed dealer.

"Our gun dealer comes that night, he vets that night, if you can't be vetted that night, you have to come back again," said Moore, who explained the legion's raffle had been occurring for nearly three decades.

Working with a licensed gun dealer means a raffle essentially becomes no different from going into a gun shop, according to Dave Chipman, a former ATF agent who now works as a senior policy advisor at Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Chipman, however, contends that just because something is legal doesn't make it ethical.

"Yes, there are ways to make sure a gun doesn’t go to someone who is a criminal, and yes, there are ways to make sure a gun doesn’t go to a domestic abuser but there is no way to know that the person who wins is competent and trained to use it," said Chipman.

He said an 18-year-old can purchase — or in this case win — a "very powerful" military-style, semi-automatic rifle before they can even legally buy a Stroh's.

"I don’t know if I would feel comfortable today raffling that type of gun to someone who very well might be a high school senior and they wouldn’t actually be violating the law by acquiring it," he said.

Chipman, however, noted that while gun raffles may be surprising or raise ethical questions, they are, when done in conjunction with a licensed dealer, more closely aligned to the typical purchase process than some of the other options like ArmsList, an online marketplace where private sellers advertise guns.

The bigger issue, according to Chipman, is that these sorts of forums can eschew the law.

In order to buy a handgun from a private seller, a buyer must have a valid handgun purchase license or a CPL and both parties are supposed to report the sale to local law enforcement. Transfers of rifles and shotguns, however, by private sellers are not subject to background checks in Michigan or licensing.

"For me as a trained professional the bigger threat is the avenue by which you can, absent any law enforcement, state or federal awareness, buy dozens of guns through private individuals, through online marketplaces that make it just as easy as a raffle where you’re not sure you’re going to win," said Chipman, who is a gun owner, and like DePew supports the Second Amendment but is concerned about accountability.

"Dealers, I think, they need to start thinking twice before they give an 18-year-old the same weapon they know is used by our military and police," said Chipman. "They don’t have to sell it. They have a choice."

