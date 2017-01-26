Happy birthday, Michigan! Let's celebrate with fun facts

The Michigan state flag. (Photo: File image)

The great state of Michigan celebrates its 180th birthday today. It's two peninsulas and 9.9 million people strong.

Here are a few fun facts about our state to help celebrate Michigan's admission into the union on Jan. 26, 1837.

• I pledge allegiance … Sure, you’ve pledged allegiance to the U.S. stars and stripes at some point in your life, but did you know there’s also a pledge to the Michigan flag? Next time you glance up at the dark blue banner with its shield, elk, moose and eagle, you’re welcome to utter these words written by Harold G. Coburn and officially adopted by the Legislature in 1972: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of Michigan, and to the state for which it stands, two beautiful peninsulas united by a bridge of steel, where equal opportunity and justice to all is our ideal.”

• Happy 200th to the maize and blue. Yep. The University of Michigan — founded in Detroit in 1817 as the Catholepistemiad — marks its bicentennial on Aug. 26, with celebrations planned throughout the year. The University moved to Ann Arbor in 1837 — the same year Michigan became a state. We’re not sure who the Wolverines spurned before Michigan State was founded in 1855. During its first year in Ann Arbor, U-M had two professors, seven students and 19 members of the Board of Regents. Today, the university has more than 51,000 students on three campuses. Nearly 45,000 of those students are in Ann Arbor and the the rest are enrolled on the Dearborn and Flint campuses.

• What’s a Michigander? The term many of use and love today was coined by none other than Abraham Lincoln in 1848. Then an Illinois congressman, Lincoln referred to Michigan governor Lewis Cass, who was running for president as a Democrat, as a “Michigander”, meaning he was as silly as a goose. Lincoln was mad at the Democrats for making more than they should have of Cass’ military experience, and the term was meant as an insult. “There is one entire article of the sort I have not discussed yet;” Lincoln said, “I mean the military tale you Democrats are now engaged in dovetailing onto the great Michigander.” Many prefer “Michiganian.” Neither is official.

• Does Michigan have a state song? Um, no. Well, sort of. We guess in 180 years there’s lots of time for people to make assertions and assumptions. Many people consider “Michigan My Michigan,” a song dating to 1862 but since rewritten, as the state’s unofficial song. It melds the tune of “Oh Christmas Tree” with words like these (from the 1902 version): “A song to thee, fair State of mine, Michigan, my Michigan. But greater song than this is thine, Michigan, my Michigan. The thunder of the inland sea, The whisper of the towering tree, United in one grand symphony Michigan, my Michigan.” Another song, “My Michigan,” was named as “an” official state song in 1937, but not as “the” official state song. You won't likely hear it often — if at all — since it's still protected by copyright law and anybody who performs it has to pay for the privilege. Presumably the Legislature is still taking nominations for the title of “the” official state song. We’re thinking something from Motown ought to be in the running.

• The California Gold Rush has nothing on us. Before anybody ever trekked to California to seek all that glitters in 1849, speculators flocked to the Upper Peninsula for copper in 1843, spurred by reports from the state’s first geologist, Douglass Houghton. Michigan copper was pure and plentiful, and the population of the remote Keewenaw Peninsula exploded as miners flocked from around the world, living in tent cities because houses hadn’t yet been built. Over the next 130 years, more than 5 million tons of copper would be mined. These days, the mines generate money in a different way: The Keewenaw National Historical Park draws visitors who want to learn about the area’s rich mining history.

• Highway lines were invented here. We have Edward Hines to thank, who came up with the idea in 1911. He lobbied the state Legislature to give responsibility for roads to counties instead of townships and cities, a measure that was eventually adopted. As a Wayne County road commissioner, he lobbied for long-lasting concrete roads instead of gravel or asphalt. His brilliant idea came to him as he watched a leaky milk wagon drip a strip of milk down a dusty road and thought something like, “Hey! If we painted lines on our good concrete roads, drivers would know where the middle is!” It’s hard to imagine navigating Michigan road without help from Hines.

• A wide range of governors. Michigan’s first governor was also its youngest: Stevens P. Mason was appointed secretary of the Michigan Territory in 1831, when he was 19 years old, under then-Gov. Lewis Cass. He was elected governor of the territory in 1835, after working hard to help Michigan earn statehood. He'd soured on politics by 1839 and left for New York City rather than run again. Michigan has only had one female governor — Jennifer Granholm, who served two terms from 2003 to 2011. She also left the state (for California) when her term was finished. Michigan’s oldest governor was Luren Dickinson. He was 79 years old and serving as lieutenant governor in 1939 when Gov. Frank Fitzgerald died in office. He preferred his farm in Charlotte to the Capitol. His lost his bid for a full term in 1940. He died in 1942 at the age of 84.

Statehood Day celebration

If you want to party, attend the Statehood Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Michigan History Center,

Yes, there will be cake.

You’ll also find costumed interpreters describing life for Michigan’s early people, toys kids would have played with in 1837, and a glimpse of important statehood documents including Michigan’s first constitution, as well as music.

Admission and parking is free for the event.

