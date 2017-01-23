Henry Ford Museum changing name to reflect innovation focus

The clocktower entrance to The Henry Ford Museum. (Photo: The Henry Ford Museum)

DEARBORN, MICH. - The Henry Ford Museum in suburban Detroit is changing its name to better convey the museum's collection and its core focus on innovation.

Starting Monday, the museum will be known as the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. The museum was founded by auto pioneer Henry Ford and is part of The Henry Ford, a popular tourist destination in Dearborn, Michigan.

Patricia Mooradian, president of The Henry Ford, said in a statement that the museum "has always been about ideas and innovations that changed the world." She says adding the word innovation to the museum's name "clearly defines the museum's focus."

The Henry Ford also will collaborate on the development of courses for students in grades 6-8 to foster problem-solving, creativity and innovation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.