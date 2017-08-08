Here are the 20 safest cities in Michigan, based on FBI crime data

Lansing pinned on a map of USA - stock image.

Townships and metro Detroit cities galore.

Those two categories make up the majority of Michigan's 20 safest cities, according to a study by SafeWise based on FBI Crime Report statistics from 2015 and population data.

Adrian Township, which wasn't even ranked in SafeWise's last study of safest Michigan cities, comes in at No. 1. Lapeer Township, Kinross Township, Thetford Township and Cambridge Township round out the Top 5.

Each of Michigan's safest cities on the list "boasts both violent and property crime rates that are significantly below the state and national averages," wrote Rebecca Edwards of SafeWise, a consumer-oriented home security web site. "In fact, four of these cities reported absolutely no violent crimes, according to the FBI’s most recent data, and 95% had zero incidents of murder or nonnegligent manslaughter. Additionally, eight of these safe cities reported no murders and no incidents of rape."

Of the 20 safest cities, 17 are found in the southeastern part of Michigan. One - Kinross Township at No. 3 - is in the Upper Peninsula.

Michigan's 20 safest cities

1. Adrian Township

2. Lapeer Township

3. Kinross Township

4. Thetford Township

5. Cambridge Township

6. Oakland Township

7. Grosse Ile Township

8. Flushing Township

9. Hamburg Township

10. Brandon Township

11. South Lyon

12. Beverly Hills

13. Gaines Township

14. Raisin Township

15. Petoskey

16. Huntington Woods

17. Clawson

18. Oxford Township

19. Napoleon Township

20. Springfield Township

SafeWise's website has more data and the methodology of this study.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Contact Brian Manzullo: bmanzullo@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrianManzullo.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press