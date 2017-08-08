Here are the 20 safest cities in Michigan, based on FBI crime data

Townships and metro Detroit cities galore.
Those two categories make up the majority of Michigan's 20 safest cities, according to a study by SafeWise based on FBI Crime Report statistics from 2015 and population data.
Adrian Township, which wasn't even ranked in SafeWise's last study of safest Michigan cities, comes in at No. 1. Lapeer Township, Kinross Township, Thetford Township and Cambridge Township round out the Top 5.
Each of Michigan's safest cities on the list "boasts both violent and property crime rates that are significantly below the state and national averages," wrote Rebecca Edwards of SafeWise, a consumer-oriented home security web site. "In fact, four of these cities reported absolutely no violent crimes, according to the FBI’s most recent data, and 95% had zero incidents of murder or nonnegligent manslaughter. Additionally, eight of these safe cities reported no murders and no incidents of rape."
Of the 20 safest cities, 17 are found in the southeastern part of Michigan. One - Kinross Township at No. 3 - is in the Upper Peninsula.
Michigan's 20 safest cities
1. Adrian Township
2. Lapeer Township
3. Kinross Township
4. Thetford Township
5. Cambridge Township
6. Oakland Township
7. Grosse Ile Township
8. Flushing Township
9. Hamburg Township
10. Brandon Township
11. South Lyon
12. Beverly Hills
13. Gaines Township
14. Raisin Township
15. Petoskey
16. Huntington Woods
17. Clawson
18. Oxford Township
19. Napoleon Township
20. Springfield Township
SafeWise's website has more data and the methodology of this study.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Contact Brian Manzullo: bmanzullo@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrianManzullo.
© 2017 Detroit Free Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs