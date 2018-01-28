WZZM
Here's how to win a free trip on a Great Lakes freighter

Omar Abdel-Baqui, Detroit Free Press , WZZM 3:27 PM. EST January 28, 2018

Attention, sailors! 

Here's your chance to win an exclusive 5-day trip aboard the 678-foot Wilfred Sykes or the 728-foot Joseph L. Block freighters. The Icebreaker Mackinaw Maritime Museum is organizing a sweepstakes.

The winner will depart from from Port Inland, Mich., Cedarville, Mich. or Indiana Harbor, Ind. — depending upon which vessel and arrangement the winner selects.

The trip-for-two includes accommodations that are unique to the special cruise, such as dining on the captain’s table and a complete tour of the ship, in addition to access to the owner’s quarters and lounges overlooking the deck. 

Tickets are $20 each or three for $50. All additional proceeds will benefit the museum. 

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.themackinaw.org/freighter-cruise-raffle-28/.  

The random drawing to determine the winner will be held on July 4. Winners are not required to be present. 

