Here's how to win a free trip on a Great Lakes freighter

Attention, sailors!
Here's your chance to win an exclusive 5-day trip aboard the 678-foot Wilfred Sykes or the 728-foot Joseph L. Block freighters. The Icebreaker Mackinaw Maritime Museum is organizing a sweepstakes.
The winner will depart from from Port Inland, Mich., Cedarville, Mich. or Indiana Harbor, Ind. — depending upon which vessel and arrangement the winner selects.
The trip-for-two includes accommodations that are unique to the special cruise, such as dining on the captain’s table and a complete tour of the ship, in addition to access to the owner’s quarters and lounges overlooking the deck.
Tickets are $20 each or three for $50. All additional proceeds will benefit the museum.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.themackinaw.org/freighter-cruise-raffle-28/.
The random drawing to determine the winner will be held on July 4. Winners are not required to be present.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 Detroit Free Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs