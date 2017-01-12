'Hop online, not in line': Secretary of State raps with kangaroo in video

Johnson and her formidable partner, "Kangaruth," have teamed up to encourage Michigan residence to do their business with the Secretary of State's office online when possible as part of a grassroots effort to spread the word. (Photo: Secretary of State YouTube)

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson has teamed up with an rapping kangaroo to remind Michiganders to "hop online, not in line."

Johnson and "Kangaruth," have teamed up to encourage Michigan residence to do their business with the Secretary of State's office online when possible as part of a grassroots effort to spread the word.

The video of Johnson and Kangaruth aired statewide -- with three different versions available, 20-seconds, 30-seconds and a 1 minute and 30-seconds productions can be found on the Secretary of State's YouTube channel.

“I am asking you to help out and share the video and the message of hopping online at ExpressSOS.com with as many people as possible to help shorten the wait times at Secretary of State branch offices," Johnson said.

"The more people that know about using the online services the shorter the wait times are for those who must visit an office in person.”

The Secretary of State's office says it's working with 25-percent fewer employees than it had a decade ago, but are getting busier as the state's economy has picked up.

ExpressSOS.com launched in 2011 and has conducted 9.6 million online transactions. By visiting the site, residents can renew their registration and renew or replace a standard driver's license or state ID. By using the Print 'N Go feature, customers can also print their receipt and drive legally until their get their card or sticker in the mail.

The site allows customers to get a duplicate vehicle registration or title, and change/update their address and personal information and even sign up for the organ donor registry.

For more information, visit ExpressSOS.com or by calling the Department of State Information Center at 888-SOS-MICH (767-64240.

