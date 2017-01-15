House fire causes $48K in damages, homeowner and dog 'narrowly escape'

Fire truck responding to an emergency at night. (Photo: Thinkstock)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A large house fire in Battle Creek caused up to $48,000 in damages -- the homeowner and their dog barely escaping the blaze.

At 6:50 a.m on Sunday, a fire broke out at 105 Winston Drive. The Battle Creek Fire Department says that when fire crews arrived on the scene, flames were showing out of the bedroom windows and there was heavy smoke throughout the entire house.

The homeowner and their dog narrowly escaped the fire and heavy smoke conditions before the fire department arrived. They were treated for smoke inhalation by the fire department and LifeCare Ambulance before being transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

Fire crews quickly entered the home to extinguish the fire and ventilate the smoke.

The estimated property damage is $40,000 and estimated content damage is $8,000. According to the fire department, most of the extensive damage was done in the bedroom.

The fire department says that the house did not have working smoke detectors.

The fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

