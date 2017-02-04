House fire leads to meth lab discovery in Battle Creek

Fire truck responding to an emergency at night. (Photo: Thinkstock)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A fire reported at 12:45 a.m. Friday caused about $25,000 in damage at 187 N. Union St.

Battle Creek firefighters said they found the house was filling with smoke and that fire was in the wall near the fireplace. Damage was to the living room and contents.

Firefighters said they found a suspected meth lab which was unrelated to the fire. Battle Creek police were called to investigate that.

The home is rented by Heather Candelaria and owned by Jon Sanford, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported. Twenty firefighters responded to the fire.

