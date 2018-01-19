House resolution introduced to look at the extent of PFAS contamination in Michigan

Gov. Rick Snyder is proposing a new $4,000 exemption for Michigan taxpayers, to offset federal changes. (Photo: Kathleen Gray/Detroit Free Press)

LANSING, MICH. - A Michigan State House resolution introduced this week wants a comprehensive study to determine the nature and extent of PFAS contamination in Michigan.

The resolution calls for a PFAS Scientific Advisory Committee to determine the extent of public exposure and who is responsible for its presence.

It also wants a review of the state's health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion to see if a new level is warranted.

PFAS contaminants have been found in groundwater near a former Wolverine Worldwide dumpsite in Plainfield Township.

State officials say PFAS has been detected in 14 locations, which includes 28 individual sites across Michigan.

