House resolution introduced to look at the extent of PFAS contamination in Michigan

LANSING, MICH. - A Michigan State House resolution introduced this week wants a comprehensive study to determine the nature and extent of PFAS contamination in Michigan.
The resolution calls for a PFAS Scientific Advisory Committee to determine the extent of public exposure and who is responsible for its presence.
It also wants a review of the state's health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion to see if a new level is warranted.
PFAS contaminants have been found in groundwater near a former Wolverine Worldwide dumpsite in Plainfield Township.
State officials say PFAS has been detected in 14 locations, which includes 28 individual sites across Michigan.
