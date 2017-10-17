How Michiganders rank on Forbes 400

Hank Meijer, Meijer Co-Chairman & Co-CEO, welcomes attendees at the groundbreaking of the second Meijer store in Detroit on June 30, 2014. (Photo: Courtesy of Meijer)

Forbes Magazine has released it's annual Forbes 400 list -- outlining all the richest people in America.

Here's a look at the rankings among Michiganders:

Hank and Doug Meijer are first with a net worth of $7 billion.

Quicken Loans CEO Dan Gilbert is next at $5.8 billion.

Amway co-founder Rick DeVos comes in third at $5.4 billion.

Marian Ilitch, the widow of pizza magnate and sport team owner Mike Ilitch is next at $5.2 billion.

And finally, Ronda Stryker -- whose grandfather founded the Stryker Medical Supply Company in Kalamazoo at $4.8 billion.

