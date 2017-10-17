How Michiganders rank on Forbes 400

Forbes Magazine has released it's annual Forbes 400 list -- outlining all the richest people in America.
Here's a look at the rankings among Michiganders:
- Hank and Doug Meijer are first with a net worth of $7 billion.
- Quicken Loans CEO Dan Gilbert is next at $5.8 billion.
- Amway co-founder Rick DeVos comes in third at $5.4 billion.
- Marian Ilitch, the widow of pizza magnate and sport team owner Mike Ilitch is next at $5.2 billion.
- And finally, Ronda Stryker -- whose grandfather founded the Stryker Medical Supply Company in Kalamazoo at $4.8 billion.
To see the full list, click here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs