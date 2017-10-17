WZZM
How Michiganders rank on Forbes 400

Staff , WZZM 2:53 PM. EDT October 17, 2017

Forbes Magazine has released it's annual Forbes 400 list -- outlining all the richest people in America. 

Here's a look at the rankings among Michiganders:

  • Hank and Doug Meijer are first with a net worth of $7 billion. 
  • Quicken Loans CEO Dan Gilbert is next at $5.8 billion.
  • Amway co-founder Rick DeVos comes in third at $5.4 billion.
  • Marian Ilitch, the widow of pizza magnate and sport team owner Mike Ilitch is next at $5.2 billion.
  • And finally, Ronda Stryker -- whose grandfather founded the Stryker Medical Supply Company in Kalamazoo at $4.8 billion.

