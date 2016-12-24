Hundreds recover natural gas after explosion, fire in U.P.

Utility meters, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

L'ANSE, MICH. - A utility says more than 700 customers have had their natural gas service restored after a ruptured line caused an explosion and fire in the Upper Peninsula.

Semco Energy says crews continue to go door-to-door Saturday afternoon in the L'Anse area in Baraga County.

The process of restoring gas service involves going to each address to shut off the valve and then returning to open it.

About 1,200 customers have been affected by the outage.

Authorities say a car driven by a sleepy driver went off U.S. 41 early Friday morning, struck a gas line and caused a fire at a utility station in the L'Anse area near Lake Superior. There were no injuries.

Schools and a bingo hall were being used as warming centers for people without heat.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.