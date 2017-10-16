Hunter airlifted after falling from tree stand

Mason County Sheriff's Department vehicle (Photo: WZZM)

VICTORY TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 48-year-old Vulcan, Michigan man was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City by Aero Med with serious injuries after falling from his tree stand Sunday night, Oct. 15, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.

The 9:42 p.m. hunting accident occurred in the 5400 block of North Quarterline Road, reports the Mason County Press.

“The Mason County Sheriff’s Office, along with medical personnel, responded to a report of a hunter who had fallen from a tree stand,” Cole said. “Benjamin Glen Leiker, 48 from Vulcan, Michigan, reportedly went to stand up while hunting out of a tree stand when the strap broke causing him to fall to the ground.”

