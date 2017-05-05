Hunters can apply for Michigan bear, elk licenses this month

Elk bugling, file photo. (Photo: iStock)

LANSING - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is taking applications for bear and elk hunting licenses.

The application period runs through June 1. A total of 200 elk and 7,140 bear licenses will be available for this year's seasons.

Hunters can apply online, or at any authorized license agent or DNR Customer Service Center.

Applications cost $5. A base license is not required to purchase an application.

Only Michigan residents are eligible to apply for an elk license. Bear licenses are available for both residents and nonresidents. But no more than 5 percent of licenses in any bear management unit will be issued to nonresidents.

For more information, visit michigan.gov/dnr.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Associated Press