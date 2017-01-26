Immigrants in Michigan: Trump orders 'tear our families apart'

President Donald Trump speaks to staff at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 25, 2017. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Image)

A wide range of immigrant and minority groups are speaking out today against executive orders by Donald Trump this week that they say are unfairly targeting immigrants and Muslims.

This afternoon, they are expected to gather in Detroit at the office of Michigan United, an advocacy group, to condemn Trump's plans to restrict immigration from some Muslim-majority countries and target undocumented immigrants.

“Donald Trump is trying to tear our families apart with the stroke of a pen," said Adonis Flores, the immigrant rights coordinator with Michigan United. "As a community, we are resilient and will resist with our whole strength. As a country we are stronger than his hateful and divisive policies. This isn’t about fixing our broken immigration system -- this is about demonizing vulnerable families to score cheap political points."

Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday cracking down on undocumented immigrants and today, he's expected to approve another executive order that targets Muslim immigrants from 7 countries and refugees. Three of the countries that Trump is targeting, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, have large immigration populations in metro Detroit.

Advocates for immigrant rights are concerned about Trump's order to target "sanctuary" cities by cutting off federal funding if they harbor undocumented immigrants. In recent weeks, the mayors of cities like Boston, New York City, and San Francisco have publicly defended their cities as sanctuary cities and criticized Trump in press conferences, but the office of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has said that the city of Detroit is not a sanctuary city.

Some are concerned there could be a crackdown in Detroit and Michigan that could disrupt the economy and break up families. There are about 97,000 to more than 126,000 undocumented immigrants in Michigan, out of more than 11 million nationwide.

“Law enforcement experts across the country have pointed out that sanctuary city policies can actually deter crime, as such policies make it more likely that undocumented immigrants will report crime and cooperate with law enforcement,” said State Rep. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit. “Building that trust is critical to helping our country move forward. In addition, I am very concerned that opening up the priorities for deportation may to have a devastating impact on residents of Southwest Detroit in my district. Instead of Trump’s anti-immigrant proposals which will prove both costly and ineffective, we need real comprehensive immigration reform. Issuing a blanket edict that does not take into account the many facets to this issue does a disservice to our country, and is at its core un-American.”

State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn, whose district has a sizable Arab immigrant population, said that Trump's "orders in no way resemble good policy. Misallocating federal tax dollars for ill-conceived infrastructure projects or threatening to withhold funding from cities offering a public service you disagree with, does not properly address America’s immigration concerns. Our focus should instead be on humane and responsible comprehensive immigration reform and investing in our crumbling infrastructure."

Arab-American groups slammed Trump's order, saying it discriminates against Arabs and Muslims. A draft copy of Trump's expected executive order on refugees and Muslim immigrants obtained by the Los Angeles Times make references to "honor" killings and gender-based violence, seeming to link violence against women to Islam.

The order will ban all visitors from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen for 30 days.

"These executive orders discriminate against a particular religion such orders would be unconstitutional, particularly since President Trump's campaign rhetoric focused on religion as the target," said the Arab American Civil Rights League, a Dearborn-based group founded by local attorney Nabih Ayad. "They are designed to target immigrant communities and are disgracefully timed during an urgent humanitarian crisis."

Trump's expected order on refugees may have an exception for religious minorities, many of whom would be Christian.

Joseph Kassab, founder and president of the Iraqi Christians Advocacy and Empowerment Institute in West Bloomfield, said he doesn't know yet what exactly the orders will say, but he supports the idea of vetting people of all backgrounds to make sure they're note terrorists and fanatics.

"I would support vetting and stopping people from coming in who are found to be of a terrorist or fanatical or extremist background," Kassab said.

Kassab said that religious minority groups like Chaldeans (Iraqi Catholics) in places like Iraq are often victims of terrorism and so would be more likely not to support terrorism.

"Everybody should be vetted, from every religion, ethnicity, everybody," Kassab said. "But the vetting for the minorities who are victims of terrorism and fanaticism might be easier than others."

Margo Schlanger, professor of law at the University of Michigan and a former officer for civil rights and civil liberties at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, opposes Trump's orders, saying they "betray our nation's best traditions by emphasizing massive and unnecessary detention of would-be immigrants seeking legal status. Under the orders, asylum seekers who have credible claims for relief will nonetheless often face long periods of detention, even when they pose no risk of flight or public danger. This is both a waste of money and a human rights disaster."

