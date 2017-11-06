Key court hearing for state official in Flint water scandal

Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells appear in front of Judge Nathaniel C. Perry III in downtown Flint on Thurs., June 15, 2017 for her arraignments for her charges in connection with the Flint water crisis. (Photo: Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press)

FLINT, MICH. (AP) - Michigan's chief medical executive is facing the start of an important court hearing tied to a Legionnaires' disease outbreak during the Flint water crisis.

Prosecutors will try to persuade a judge to send Dr. Eden Wells to trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice and lying to an investigator. The hearing starts Monday.

Special prosecutor Todd Flood added the manslaughter charge in October. There's no dispute that some officials knew about a spike in Legionnaires' but failed to tell the public until January 2016. Five others face the same charge, including Michigan health director Nick Lyon.

Some experts have blamed the outbreak on Flint's use of the Flint River for water. Legionnaires' is a pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water and infect the lungs.

