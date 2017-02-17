Large fire badly damages Michigan RV business, warehouse

Fire truck at night, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, MICH. (AP) - Authorities say a large fire has badly damaged an RV business and warehouse in southwestern Michigan.

The fire was reported late Thursday at Cloverleaf RV in Kalamazoo County's Schoolcraft Township. No injuries were reported.

Local media reports most of the building was destroyed in the fire along with at least two motor homes. Firefighters were able to save some of the campers and RVs that were outside of the warehouse.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

