Larry Nassar's criminal cases end with Eaton County sentence of 40 to 125 years

Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Eaton County Circuit Court, the second day of victim impact statements in Judge Janice Cunningham's courtroom in Charlotte, Mich. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal)

CHARLOTTE, MICH. - Five hundred and twenty seven days after Rachael Denhollander called MSU police — and after more than 260 additional sexual assault reports, 13 convictions and nine days of victim-impact statements — the criminal cases against Larry Nassar are over.

Eaton County Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced the disgraced former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor this morning to 40 to 125 years in prison.

It's the third decades-long prison sentence he's received since Dec. 7, this one on three charges of sexually assaulting girls during medical appointments at Twistars gymnastics club in Dimondale.

“When a crime involves a child, when it involves an adult harming an defenseless child, it is only natural to think in terms of an eye for an eye and to want revenge,” Judge Cunningham said.

“You are a doctor, you took an oath to do no harm and you have harmed over 256 women and that is beyond comprehension.”

Nassar gave a brief statement before he was sentenced:

"The words expressed by everyone that has spoken including the parents, have impacted me to my inner-most core. With that being said, I understand and acknowledge that it pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotions that you all are feeling. It’s impossible to convey the depth and breadth of how sorry I am to each and every one involved. The visions of your testimonies will forever be present in my thoughts."

Denhollander, the first woman to publicly say that Nassar sexually assaulted her, was in the courtroom as Cunningham sentenced Nassar, just as she was in Ingham County last month when Nassar was sentenced there. She gave the final victim-impact statement in both cases and was one of about 200 women and girls to do so.

Nassar's seven-day Ingham County sentencing hearing drew international attention as 156 women and girls gave impact statements, many while being publicly identified and having their faces and voices broadcast live.

That sentencing pushed Nassar's crimes and his connections to MSU and USA Gymnastics into a spotlight far brighter than they had been in during the nearly 17 months since an Indianapolis Star story revealed allegations against him.

That story followed an IndyStar investigation of USA Gymnastics, begun in 2016, that uncovered widespread sexual abuse of athletes by coaches and others and failures to alert authorities. The IndyStar, part of the USA TODAY Network, revealed the first allegations of abuse by Nassar, including those from Denhollander, in September 2016. A few days later, MSU fired him.

Nassar, 54, formerly of Holt, was sentenced in December to 60 years in prison on three federal child pornography charges. In January, he was sentenced to 40 to 175 years on seven sexual assault charges in Ingham County. Nassar had pleaded guilty to both the federal and state charges as part of plea agreements.

He must serve the entirety of his federal sentence before he can serve any time on the state sentences, which he will serve at the same time.

