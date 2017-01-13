Last two 'SNAP' fraud conspirators sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $700K in restitution

Empty courtroom, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - U.S. Attorney Patrick Miles announced that the remaining SNAP fraud conspirators have been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution amounting to more than $700,000 to the Department of Agriculture.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Cruz Gonzalez, of Shelby, Michigan, was sentenced to 33 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $722,149 to the Department of Agriculture by U.S. District Court Judge Gordon J. Quist. Gonzalez's daughter, Fabiola Garcia, was sentenced the same day to 20 months in prison and also ordered to pay $722,149 in restitution.

The two conspired to defraud the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the food stamp program, by illegally exchanging SNAP benefits for cash, cell phones, and other ineligible items at La Fortuna Carniceria in Shelby, Michigan. The total amount of fraud was determined to be $722,149, covering the period of February 2008 through January 2014.

U.S. Attorney Miles said, "The federal government cannot tolerate the theft of federal program benefits meant to aid low income individuals meet daily nutritional needs." He continued to say that such thefts undermines the public's confidence in programs like SNAP.

Gonzalez and Garcia were two of three conspirators charged and convicted in the conspiracy. The third, Gisela Mendoza, also a daughter of Gonzalez, was sentenced in November to six months in prison, two months of home detention and restitution of $722,149, like the others.

Federal charges were brought on by a joint investigation led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General and the Michigan State Police SSCENT team.

