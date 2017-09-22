Lawmaker wants to change opening day of deer season

Whitetail doe deer standing upright in wooded area, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock, ©2016 North Star Creations Photography LLC)

LANSING, MICH. - One lawmaker has introduced a House bill that prompts changing Michigan's firearm deer season opening day, which falls on Nov.15.

Under the House bill, gun season would open on the Saturday closest to Nov. 15 and it would still run for 16 days.

Opening day this year falls on a Wednesday. Backers of the change say having opening day start on a weekend would encourage more participation and would also benefit hunters who can't get opening day off at work.

Others hold the Nov. 15 date sacrosanct. More than 550,000 hunters are expected to participate in this year's firearm deer season.

