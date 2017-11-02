Legislature favors calling residents 'Michiganders'

Michigan state flag, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - Are you a Michigander or a Michiganian? The state Legislature is weighing into the debate in favor of using the term Michigander.

The House this week approved a 13-bill package related to modernizing laws related to historical markers. A portion of one bill defines resident of the state as Michiganders and removes references to the term Michiganians.

The bills, which previously cleared the Senate, need only final Senate votes before heading to Gov. Rick Snyder. He uses the term Michiganders.

