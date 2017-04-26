List: Where 75 mph speed limits are set for Michigan highways

Speed limit sign, close-up. (Photo: Eastcott Momatiuk, (c) Eastcott Momatiuk (c) Eastcott Momatiuk)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A hike from Grand Rapids to the Mackinac Bridge is about to become faster.

The Michigan Department of Transportation and Michigan State Police named 600 miles of freeway that will have its speed limit increased to 75 mph and another 900 miles of non-freeway state highways set for an increase to 65 mph.

The designated areas will begin incorporating new signs starting Monday, May 1.

Near the Grand Rapids metro area, U.S. 131 will have a posted 75-mph limit near the Greenville exit to where it ends north of Manton, Mich.

MDOT is hoping to post those signs prior to the the Memorial Day weekend, said Lt. Chris McIntire with the Michigan State Police.

Michigan legislators in December 2016 approved the speed limit increase only for areas if safety and engineering studies showed the 85th percentile of speeds currently driven on those roads allow for it.

Gov. Rick Snyder signed the bill in January.

Here's a list of affected roadways, according to MDOT:

Freeway routes:

• I-75 – Bay City to US-23 in Mackinaw City (Bay, Arenac, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Crawford, Otsego, Cheboygan, and Emmet counties), and St. Ignace to Sault Ste. Marie (Mackinac and Chippewa counties)

• US-127 – I-69 to the end of the freeway at St. Johns (Clinton County), and the beginning of the freeway at Ithaca to I-75 (Gratiot, Isabella, Clare, Roscommon, and Crawford counties)

• US-131 – M-57 to the end of the freeway north of Manton (Kent, Montcalm, Mecosta, Osceola, and Wexford counties)

Limited access freeways:

• I-69 – I-69 Business Route (Saginaw Highway) to Swartz Creek (Clinton, Shiawassee, and Genesee counties)

• I-69 – From the Genesee/Lapeer county line to I-94 (Genesee, Lapeer, and St. Clair counties)

• US-10 – M-115 to I-75 (Clare, Isabella, Midland, and Bay counties)

• US-31 – South Oceana County line to US-10 (Oceana and Mason counties)

Non-freeways:

• US-2 – Wakefield to Iron River (Gogebic and Iron counties)

• US-2 – St. Ignace to Rapid River (Mackinac, Schoolcraft, and Delta counties)

• US-23 – East of Cheboygan to east of M-65 (Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties)

• US-45 – North of US-2 to M-26 (Gogebic and Ontonagon counties)

• M-28 – East of Harvey to Christmas (Marquette and Alger counties)

• M-28 – Munising to I-75 (Alger, Schoolcraft, Luce, and Chippewa counties)

• M-28 – Wakefield to US-41 (Gogebic, Ontonagon, Houghton, and Baraga counties)

• M-32 – Atlanta to Alpena (Montmorency and Alpena counties)

• M-33 – Atlanta to Onaway (Montmorency and Presque Isle counties)

• M-37 – Mesick to Wolf Lake (Wexford and Lake counties)

• M-55 – US-31 to Cadillac West (Manistee and Wexford counties)

• M-64 – M-28 to Old M-107 (Ontonagon County)

• M-65 – US-23 to M-32 west junction (Arenac, Iosco, Alcona, and Alpena counties)

• M-65 – M-32 east junction to US-23 (Alpena and Presque Isle counties)

• M-68 – I-75 to US-23 (Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties)

• M-72 – Grayling to Mio (Crawford and Oscoda counties)

• M-72 – Fairview to M-65 north junction (Oscoda and Alcona counties)

• M-72 – M-65 south junction to Harrisville (Alcona County)

• M-77 – US-2 to M-28 (Schoolcraft County)

• M-115 – Benzonia to Mesick (Benzie and Wexford counties)

• M-123 – I-75 to Paradise (Mackinac and Chippewa counties)

• M-231 – M-45 to M-104 (Ottawa County)

