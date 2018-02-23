WZZM
Close

Mackinac Bridge closed to all vehicles for a second time due to falling ice

Detroit Free Press , WZZM 2:51 PM. EST February 23, 2018

The Mackinac Bridge is closed to all vehicles due to falling ice.

Rising temperatures are causing accumulated ice to fall from the bridge, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation on Twitter.

There is no current estimate on its reopening.

Drivers can receive text updates on the bridge by texting "MacBridge" to 67283.

Falling ice also forced the bridge to close for about 12 hours earlier this week 

The bridge over the Straits of Mackinac connects Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsulas.

Looking North East

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories