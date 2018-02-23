Mackinac Bridge closed to all vehicles for a second time due to falling ice

(Photo: Mackinac Bridge Authority)

The Mackinac Bridge is closed to all vehicles due to falling ice.

Rising temperatures are causing accumulated ice to fall from the bridge, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation on Twitter.

The #MackinacBridge is closed currently due to falling ice. Bridge staff is keeping a close eye on the situation, and will reopen as soon as safe to do so. Updates and details on bridge closures is always available at https://t.co/3E1aJQcgnS pic.twitter.com/jWsvDENUS0 — MDOT - Traverse Area (@MDOT_Traverse) February 23, 2018

There is no current estimate on its reopening.

Drivers can receive text updates on the bridge by texting "MacBridge" to 67283.

Falling ice also forced the bridge to close for about 12 hours earlier this week

The bridge over the Straits of Mackinac connects Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsulas.

