Mackinac Bridge closed to traffic on Labor Day

MACKINAC CITY, MICH. - The Mackinac Bridge will be closed to traffic this year for the Annual Bridge Walk.

All vehicle traffic will be stopped from 6:30 a.m to 12 p.m. while people participating in the event walk across the bridge.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority made the decision to close the bridge in response to recent terrorist incidents involving cars being plowed into crowds. According to the Authority, there are no credible threats, but they want to be cautious.

Participants in the walk will be able to use shuttle buses to get to the starting point.

Every year, 30,000 to 60,000 people participate in the walk that has been going on since 1958. The event starts at 6:40 a.m will the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness, and walkers will begin across the bridge at 7 a.m.

